Coronavirus outbreak forces Tucson schools to confront student digital inequity

Tucson’s public schools have been forced to make a huge effort to narrow the digital divide among its students since campuses across Arizona were ordered shut during the coronavirus outbreak — and are doing so with nearly no help from the state.

Tucson’s largest school district, TUSD, began the closures with 10 to 15% of its families lacking home internet service and far more lacking online devices like desktop computers and laptops. By next week, the Tucson Unified School District will have distributed over 19,000 devices, which included laptops, Chromebooks and Tablets, to students who lacked access to online learning.

The digital divide in TUSD was pronounced, said Blaine Young, the district’s chief technology officer. The district had been working on addressing that disparity in the classroom, earning grants that provided Chromebooks with mobile hotspots to some grades at a few underprivileged schools. But the virus outbreak forced a quick response from TUSD to address digital inequity in the home.

“We’re built to serve brick-and-mortar schools,” Young says. “We’ve had to adjust to serve, instead of 86 schools, 27,000 households.”

The district invested $3.5 million in Chromebooks, emptied schools of laptops and tablets collecting dust in vacant classrooms, and walked many families through accessing free and affordable internet, which companies like Cox and Comcast are offering during school closures.

TUSD bought 12,000 Chromebooks, of which they anticipate distributing half. They also distributed about 10,200 laptops from its existing inventory for the older students and 3,000 tablets for kindergarteners and first-graders.