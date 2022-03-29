Dunbar Coalition receives $1.1M for renovations at former all-Black school

U.S. Reps. Raúl Grijalva and Ann Kirkpatrick requested the funds, and the Appropriations Committee granted the award, said Grijalva. He said because Dunbar “was built on a philosophy of divisiveness and ignorance, we seek to reverse the effect of segregation by keeping the building open to all and creating a hub to learn about Black history and culture in Tucson and Southern Arizona.”

“The key to history is the truth,” said Grijalva. “Trying to rewrite, erase or ignore history is a mistake. Knowing the true history of our communities and the nation is a positive. This is part of this nation’s history that should not be forgotten. We condemn the act of segregation and the truth needs to be told and we learn much more from it,” he said.

Lewis said she remembers when the coalition purchased the old Dunbar building in 1995 for $25 from TUSD when the district was discussing demolishing it. “Everything was so dilapidated. The ceiling was coming down, there were broken windows and animals were living inside the building,” recalled Lewis. “We wanted the property for the love of the school itself. We knew it was a lot of work, and we are more than halfway done with renovations now. I think it has been wonderful to watch the progress.”