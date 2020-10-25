Education Notes: New fund helps Pueblo High students pay sports participation fees

Pueblo High School students who need help paying sports participation fees now have a new resource though the Pueblo High Alumni Foundation.

The nonprofit created the Reynaldo “Pulido” Santa Cruz fund to support teen athletes at the Tucson Unified high school.

The first check, of $1,275, was delivered last week to pay sports participation fees of $65 per student per sport, a news release said.

“Many needy students do not participate because their parents cannot afford the additional $65 fee for each sport for each participant,” the fund’s namesake Reynaldo G. Santa Cruz Jr. said in an email.

The money came from the proceeds of a book that Santa Cruz, an alum of the school and member of the foundation, wrote about his father, a former South Tucson council member with strong ties in the region.

The foundation is looking to increase alumni membership and emphasize the Reynaldo “Pulido” Santa Cruz fund as a way for alumni to help by either contributing directly to the fund or purchasing the book, Santa Cruz said in an email.

One-third of the book proceeds are going to the fund, available for $25 through Amazon.