Education notes: Tucson students see ‘Pete the Cat’ play at Fox Theatre

Hundreds of Tucson students took their seats in the audience at Fox Theatre last week as they were treated to a performance of “Pete the Cat,” about a children’s book character.
The March 3 event was hosted by Act One, an organization that focuses on making art accessible for K-12 students in Title 1 schools across Arizona.
About 750 students from throughout Tucson gathered at the Fox to watch the play and later received copies of the Pete the Cat book.
Act One works with schools that serve a high percentage of students that qualify for free or reduced lunch and are part of the Federal Title 1 Schoolwide program. Last week’s event was one of several field trips the organization hosts to create educational art opportunities for those students.
TUSD enrollment
Tucson Unified School District will hold its second annual district enrollment event at the Catalina High School Track on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will include food truck vendors, mariachi and folklorico performances and other entertainment, a donations table and on-site interviews for all available TUSD jobs. The Living Street Alliance will also be present to offer bike repairs and free bike helmets.
TUSD will be accepting donations of clothing and hygiene products.
For more information, visit www.tusd1.org.
Vail tiny homes
The Vail Unified School District unveiled its fourth tiny home in the “Land Between the Tracks” community for teachers.
In 2018, the district purchased 14 acres of land in the heart of Vail to develop a community of tiny homes for its teachers. The move was part of an effort to attract and retain staff by helping to provide affordable housing options.
The newest tiny home was built by students in Building Trades, a construction program at Cienega High School. A district employee will soon move into the new home, district officials said in a news release.
