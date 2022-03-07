Education notes: Tucson students see ‘Pete the Cat’ play at Fox Theatre

Hundreds of Tucson students took their seats in the audience at Fox Theatre last week as they were treated to a performance of “Pete the Cat,” about a children’s book character.

The March 3 event was hosted by Act One, an organization that focuses on making art accessible for K-12 students in Title 1 schools across Arizona.

About 750 students from throughout Tucson gathered at the Fox to watch the play and later received copies of the Pete the Cat book.

Act One works with schools that serve a high percentage of students that qualify for free or reduced lunch and are part of the Federal Title 1 Schoolwide program. Last week’s event was one of several field trips the organization hosts to create educational art opportunities for those students.

TUSD enrollment

Tucson Unified School District will hold its second annual district enrollment event at the Catalina High School Track on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.