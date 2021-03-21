 Skip to main content
Education Notes: Virtual fundraiser to help youth and family services in Arizona
EDUCATION NOTES

Education Notes: Virtual fundraiser to help youth and family services in Arizona

Virtual fundraiser to help youth and family services in Arizona

A virtual fundraiser is being hosted by Child & Family Resources to help the nonprofit to provide programs for youth and families across Arizona.

Feast for Families Virtual Event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 8. Guests pick up food supplies from the nonprofit ahead of time and will get a Zoom link where Chef Doug Levy will walk through wine tasting and preparing food, and Child & Family Resources staff will talk about the agency, the pandemic and the future, a news release said.

Ticket purchases of $100 include a four-course tasting and specialized wine pairings, ready to prepare with step-by-step instructions. Participants will also get a swag bag with goodies and information about the work that Child & Family Resources has been doing for more than 50 years.

Child & Family Resources is a private, community-based non-profit that offers free services to about 30,000 children and families per year.

Go to ChildFamilyResources.org/Feast to register.

Nominations needed for high school chemistry teacher award

The American Chemical Society of Southern Arizona is accepting nominations of high school chemistry teachers through April 7 to win $500 for themselves and $500 for classroom supplies for their school.

Anyone can nominate a teacher except a current student or member of the award selection committee. Teachers may also nominate themselves.

Nominees should teach chemistry or a chemical science at least half time to any grades in 9-12.

The award will be presented at the organization’s annual awards reception, to be held virtually near the end of April.

Go to tucne.ws/1h4e for more information or to make a nomination.

Nominations can also be mailed to SASACS, P.O. Box 43096, Tucson, AZ 85733.

By Danyelle Khmara

