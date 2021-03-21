Education Notes: Virtual fundraiser to help youth and family services in Arizona

Virtual fundraiser to help youth and family services in Arizona

A virtual fundraiser is being hosted by Child & Family Resources to help the nonprofit to provide programs for youth and families across Arizona.

Feast for Families Virtual Event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 8. Guests pick up food supplies from the nonprofit ahead of time and will get a Zoom link where Chef Doug Levy will walk through wine tasting and preparing food, and Child & Family Resources staff will talk about the agency, the pandemic and the future, a news release said.

Ticket purchases of $100 include a four-course tasting and specialized wine pairings, ready to prepare with step-by-step instructions. Participants will also get a swag bag with goodies and information about the work that Child & Family Resources has been doing for more than 50 years.

Child & Family Resources is a private, community-based non-profit that offers free services to about 30,000 children and families per year.

Go to ChildFamilyResources.org/Feast to register.

