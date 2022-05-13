Ex-Tucson High counselor arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with student

A former Tucson High Magnet School counselor was arrested this week on allegations of a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, police said Friday.

Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, was booked into the Pima County jail on Wednesday on suspicion of one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Tucson Police Department Child Sexual Assault Unit received a report on May 3 of an off-campus, inappropriate relationship between Vinik, who was a counselor at the school until resigning on May 5, and the student, who attends Tucson High, police said in a news release. Detectives investigated, served search warrants and found probable cause to arrest Vinik, police said.

The student had been living with Vinik, according to the interim complaint filed with Pima County Consolidated Justice Court.

In a search of both of the parties’ cellphones, detectives found messages between Vinik and the student that supported there was a “sexual/romantic relationship," the complaint says.

The court document stated the sexual relationship allegedly started in February.

Tucson Unified School District released a statement Friday that Vinik had been removed from campus and placed on administrative leave as soon as administrators were notified on May 4 of TPD’s investigation. She resigned the next day and is no longer employed by the district, TUSD said.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said the district's school safety department initiated its own investigation into the allegations, which is ongoing.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.