The Pima County Health Department was given a two-month extension to use part of its COVID-19 relief funding to support behavioral health and emotional wellbeing services in K-12 schools.

The county's plans, according to the grant report, are to carry out a “Not Alone” media campaign to destigmatize mental health services through radio, television, social media and print ads.

The funding will also be used to partner with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing to provide youth mental health first aid training for up to 64 teachers and other youth service providers in K-12 schools.

The window for spending the full $6.8 million grant, which was obtained through the Arizona Department of Health Services, will now close on July 31. The two-month extension was granted March 7 by the Pima County Board of Supervisors on a 4-1 vote.

Supervisor Rex Scott said he was glad the grant funding provided more opportunities for the health department to engage with local school districts to support students’ and teachers’ mental wellbeing.

“It is certainly true that the pandemic brought to our attention, perhaps in ways that some people had not recognized, the state of behavioral health and mental wellbeing of our students,” Scott said. “But I can tell you as somebody who worked in our schools in this county for almost 30 years, that was not something that was triggered by the pandemic.”

“Concerns by educators about behavioral health and the mental wellbeing of our students and the educators who serve them has been a burgeoning and growing problem since well before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

But Supervisor Steve Christy, noting that the measure dealt with a time extension, didn’t agree with granting more time to spend the funds.

“This is really just another example of reckless spending for something we don’t need and we should pay the money back,” Christy said in voting against the measure.

First-grade teacher gets recognition

Aimee Carter-Jenkins, a first-grade teacher at Borman K-8 School, was presented the Tucson Values Teachers’ February Teacher Excellence Award.

She previously taught in the United Kingdom for 15 years and this is her first year at Borman. Tucson Values Teachers said it received 13 nominations for Carter-Jenkins, many of them from her students’ parents.

“Ms. Carter-Jenkins goes out of her way to make the children feel like they are the most important child in her life. She shows up to sporting events not affiliated with the school to show her support in everything the children do,” parent Chris Dyer wrote in a nominating statement, adding that Carter-Jenkins also sends parents daily emails detailing class events and activities.

Carter-Jenkins noted that as a person with dyslexia, school was always a challenge for her. But, she said, she had one teacher who truly heard her struggles and encouraged her to be successful in her own way.

“Borman has welcomed me to be my authentic, fun-loving, passionate self,” Carter-Jenkins said. “I teach my children to have a growth mindset, to communicate their thoughts and feelings and try to understand others from all backgrounds.”

Tucson Values Teachers spotlights Southern Arizona teachers every month. For more information about the award or to nominate a teacher, visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org.

Outstanding Latino educators wanted

Chicanos Por La Causa is accepting nominations for its 24th annual Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards.

The organization will conduct a statewide review to award four winning teachers with $5,000 each, as well as $2,500 for their respective schools. The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. April 12. The awards will be presented on May 9.

Nominees must meet the follow criteria: Spend more than 50% of their teaching assignment in direct instruction to students, teach any level between pre-kindergarten to 12th grade in Arizona, have completed at least six years as a fully certified classroom teacher with the three most recent years in Arizona, and be a full-time teacher with plans to continue active teaching status through the 2023-2024 school year.

Last year, local teacher Sarai Martinez, now Sarai Tijerina, received a 2022 Esperanza Latino Teacher Award. She's a fifth-grade teacher at Hendricks Elementary School in Flowing Wells Unified School District.

For more information about the Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards, or to find a nomination form, visit cplc.org.