Here are the candidates for Tucson-area school district boards

Community members can now see the contenders for their respective school district governing boards, after the Pima County Schools Superintendent’s Office closed the filing period on July 11.

The following candidate names will appear on voters’ ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. Write-in candidates may still register until 5 p.m. July 25.

School board elections are nonpartisan, and all open seats in the following districts consist of four-year terms. The new boards will commence on Jan. 1, 2023.

To view a full list of the candidates for all Pima County districts, visit schools.pima.gov/elections/2022-filed-candidates

Amphitheater School District (two seats):

Jeffrey Spencer Utsch

Mona Gibson

Susan Zibrat

Matt Kopec

Catalina Foothills School District (three seats):

Bart Pemberton

Grace R. Jasin

Gina Mehmert

Amy Krauss

Amy Bhola

William Morgan

Flowing Wells School District (two seats):

Kevin Daily

Kristie Hammar

Brianna Hamilton

Marana Unified School District (two seats):

Abbie Hlavacek

Mikail Roberts

Tom Carlson

Kathryn Mikronis

Sahuarita Unified School District (two seats):

Raul Anthony Rodriguez

John Sparks

Kathryn Zanin

Amy Petersmarck

Kevin Opalka

Sunnyside Unified School District (two seats):

Roberto Jaramillo

Consuelo Hernandez

Tanque Verde Unified School District (two seats):

Thomas Trask

John Lee

Beth Peterson

Tucson Unified School District (two seats):

Val Romero

Luis Armando Gonzales

Rebecca Zapien

Brieanna Chillious

Jennifer Eckstrom

William R. Soland

Vail Unified School District (two seats):

Anastasia Tsatsakis

Leroy Arnold Smith Jr.

Angelica Hemme

Justin Walker

Jennifer Anderson

Edward Buster

Geraldine Kleber

Jayme Morris

Reading volunteers needed

The local nonprofit Literacy Connects is seeking volunteers for its Reading Seed program. Its mission is to empower children readers so they can become lifelong learners.

The program is designed for kindergarten and second-grade students in public schools. Volunteers, referred to as coaches, work one-to-one with students for 90 minutes per week. Training and resources are provided to volunteers.

Literacy Connects serves learners in five programs: English Language Acquisition for Adults, Adult Basic Literacy, Reading Seed, Stories that Soar!, and the Southern Arizona region for Reach out and Read Arizona.

For more information visit literacyconnects.org/get-involved/attend-an-info-session.

Desert Sage School

Desert Sage School, a new charter school for ninth- and 10th-graders that opened last August, will hold an open house for prospective student families later this month.

The open house will take place at the Desert Sage campus, 3434 E. Broadway, on July 30 from 2-5 p.m.

“This will be a perfect opportunity for students to see the school, meet teachers and try out our innovative programs,” April Wiley, the school’s president, said in a news release.

The school is now enrolling students in grades 9 and 10. For more information, visit www.desertsageschool.org.