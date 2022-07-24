Here are the candidates for Tucson-area school district boards

Community members can now see the contenders for their respective school district governing boards, after the Pima County Schools Superintendent’s Office closed the filing period on July 11.
The following candidate names will appear on voters’ ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. Write-in candidates may still register until 5 p.m. July 25.
School board elections are nonpartisan, and all open seats in the following districts consist of four-year terms. The new boards will commence on Jan. 1, 2023.
To view a full list of the candidates for all Pima County districts, visit schools.pima.gov/elections/2022-filed-candidates
Amphitheater School District (two seats):
Jeffrey Spencer Utsch
Mona Gibson
Susan Zibrat
Matt Kopec
Catalina Foothills School District (three seats):
Bart Pemberton
Grace R. Jasin
Gina Mehmert
Amy Krauss
Amy Bhola
William Morgan
Flowing Wells School District (two seats):
Kevin Daily
Kristie Hammar
Brianna Hamilton
Marana Unified School District (two seats):
Abbie Hlavacek
Mikail Roberts
Tom Carlson
Kathryn Mikronis
Sahuarita Unified School District (two seats):
Raul Anthony Rodriguez
John Sparks
Kathryn Zanin
Amy Petersmarck
Kevin Opalka
Sunnyside Unified School District (two seats):
Roberto Jaramillo
Consuelo Hernandez
Tanque Verde Unified School District (two seats):
Thomas Trask
John Lee
Beth Peterson
Tucson Unified School District (two seats):
Val Romero
Luis Armando Gonzales
Rebecca Zapien
Brieanna Chillious
Jennifer Eckstrom
William R. Soland
Vail Unified School District (two seats):
Anastasia Tsatsakis
Leroy Arnold Smith Jr.
Angelica Hemme
Justin Walker
Jennifer Anderson
Edward Buster
Geraldine Kleber
Jayme Morris
Reading volunteers needed
The local nonprofit Literacy Connects is seeking volunteers for its Reading Seed program. Its mission is to empower children readers so they can become lifelong learners.
The program is designed for kindergarten and second-grade students in public schools. Volunteers, referred to as coaches, work one-to-one with students for 90 minutes per week. Training and resources are provided to volunteers.
Literacy Connects serves learners in five programs: English Language Acquisition for Adults, Adult Basic Literacy, Reading Seed, Stories that Soar!, and the Southern Arizona region for Reach out and Read Arizona.
For more information visit literacyconnects.org/get-involved/attend-an-info-session.
Desert Sage School
Desert Sage School, a new charter school for ninth- and 10th-graders that opened last August, will hold an open house for prospective student families later this month.
The open house will take place at the Desert Sage campus, 3434 E. Broadway, on July 30 from 2-5 p.m.
“This will be a perfect opportunity for students to see the school, meet teachers and try out our innovative programs,” April Wiley, the school’s president, said in a news release.
The school is now enrolling students in grades 9 and 10. For more information, visit www.desertsageschool.org.