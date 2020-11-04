Increase to Pima Community College spending limit passes; Ripley selected to board

Voters approved the effort to allow Pima Community College to increase its base expenditure limit, which sets the maximum amount of tax revenues PCC is allowed to spend on operations.

Arizona law caps the amount of tax-based revenues a community college as well as local governmental entities can use for operational purposes.

The votes for the Proposition 481 had a significant lead against the no votes.

With the measure passing, PCC can increase its base expenditure limit by more than $11 million from $19 million to nearly $31 million.

This would place the limit at “a level consistent with the base expenditure limit of all community college districts in the state on a per-student basis,” according to a Pima County Board of Governors’ resolution passed in June.

PCC’s expenditure limitation was set during the 1979-1980 fiscal year.

The proposition allows the college flexibility in how they spend money they already have, at no additional cost to taxpayers, according to organizers with "Yes for Pima College" who urged voters to approve the measure.