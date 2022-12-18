Jesus Bustamante appointed to Sunnyside school board

The Pima County School Superintendent’s Office appointed Jesus Edgardo Bustamante to the Sunnyside Unified School District governing board.

He replaced former board member Matthew Taylor, who resigned midterm at the end of October.

Bustamante, who worked for the Sunnyside district for more than 20 years and retired in 2013, will serve out the remainder of Taylor’s term. The seat will be up for election in November 2024 for a four-year term.

“We have to work as a team. We need to work with the students, staff, and community as equals and make the proper decisions. I am ready to get to work,” Bustamante said during his appointment ceremony.

Board member Ted Rodriguez was appointed to the Sunnyside school board in October, after Lisette Nunez resigned mid-term. Rodriguez’s term will also be up for election in November 2024.

The two new members join Consuelo Hernandez, Eva Carrillo Dong and Beki Quintero, whose term will come to an end this month. Hernandez was reappointed to another four-year term after an uncontested race, along with former board member Roberto Jaramillo, who will take Quintero’s seat, effective January 2023.

To learn more about the Sunnyside Unified School District governing board, visit www.susd12.org/governing-board.

Grants for teachers

Thirty-two Tucson teachers were each awarded $2,500 grants through the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charity Wishes for Teachers this month.

They were among 400 recipients selected throughout the state to receive a portion of a $1 million donation distributed by Wishes for Teachers this year.

Some of the wishes being granted with the money for Tucson schools include buying new costumes for dance class, providing coding robots for students, and building a school garden, among other projects.

“Teachers are truly selfless individuals who help shape the futures of our students here in Arizona and we are proud to play a part in supporting our teachers to do more in the classroom for the leaders of tomorrow,” said Randal Norton, the Fiesta Bowl board chair.

To find a full list of the recipients, visit www.fiestabowl.org.

Teacher Excellence Award

Alyson Cartwright of Rincon High School was awarded Tucson Values Teachers’ monthly Teacher Excellence Award for December.

Cartwright, in her second year of teaching, was nominated by Principal Alissa Welch and several colleagues.

“Alyson came to teaching after a fulfilling career as a field scientist. She brings a deep rooted, hands-on, practical curriculum into her science classroom and goes above and beyond to serve and inspire students from all walks of life,” Welch wrote in the nominating statement.

Cartwright was a geochemist and owned a software company.

“She keeps everyone on track while supporting and uplifting everyone around her,” Welch wrote.

Every month, TVT highlights a Southern Arizona teacher nominated for the award by colleagues, students and other community members.