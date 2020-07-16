Join University of Arizona for livestream on fall semester plans

The University of Arizona administration will livestream its latest reentry plan Thursday morning, and it’s open to the public.

President Robert Robbins and Dr. Richard Carmona, the reentry task force director, will provide an update on the reentry plan at 10 a.m. Viewers can watch the livestream Zoom meeting at Arizona.edu/live.

While the university is moving forward with plans to reenter campus, a final decision has yet to be made as Arizona is reporting all-time highs in ventilator usage and occupying beds in intensive-care units.

A surge in confirmed coronavirus cases brought the statewide total to more than 131,300 as of June 14.

In late June, Robbins emphasized that a return to campus would not occur if cases of the coronavirus grew substantially in the state.

“We cannot have a situation where we’re bringing students back to campus, asking our faculty and staff to come back to campus when we’re in truly an exponential growth of the number of cases here,” Robbins said.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1.

