Jose Gastelum named Sunnyside Unified superintendent

The Sunnyside Unified School District governing board unanimously approved appointing Jose Gastelum as superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year, effective July 1.

He replaces Steve Holmes, who will take on the role of Pima County’s next deputy county administrator on July 18, wrapping up a 14-year career with SUSD.

“As a proud K-12 product of the Sunnyside District, I couldn’t be more honored to serve in this capacity. This is a special community that is close to my heart,” Gastelum said. “I look forward to ensuring the continuity of the great work being done in our district as I transition into this new role.”

Gastelum most recently served as the district’s chief student services officer. He joined the district in 1997 as a Spanish teacher and later transitioned to other roles including director of secondary schools, principal and assistant principal.

He earned his bachelor of arts in secondary education from the University of Arizona, as well as his master's in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.

“Jose brings extensive experience in teaching, leadership development, and is a well-respected administrator,” said board member Consuelo Hernandez. “He has deep roots in the community, he has demonstrated his commitment to student success, and his core values align with our district’s mission and vision.”

Richey Elementary

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is soon to become the owner of the former Richey Elementary School property, after the Tucson Unified School District governing board unanimously approved the sale for $2.2 million last week.

The real estate contract lists the Richey property at 2209 N. 15th Ave. and 770 Calle Ventura.

TUSD closed down Richey Elementary as a cost-saving measure in 2010, following reductions in state funding.

Since 2013, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe has leased the site for $1 annually to use it as a community center for education, health and recreation, while also protecting it from vandalism and making improvements to maintain it in good condition.

“I think that they want to make that facility more accessible and in ways that they don’t have to ask us for different things, which makes total sense to me,” said TUSD board member Adelita Grijalva. “I think it’s a win for both communities and I’m glad that Pascua Yaqui moved in this direction.”

Education awards

Five students were selected as 2022 Education Award recipients by Pima Federal Credit Union, each earning $2,000 to help with the cost of college expenses.

The awardees showed great academic success despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, said Jennifer Overpeck, Pima Federal vice president of marketing.

The 2022 recipients were Portia Cooper, Rosie Geisler, Jessica Madrid, Andrew Pegnam and Addison Sanora.

TUSD job fair

Tucson Unified School District will host a job fair this week to try to fill a variety of certified and classified positions across the district.

The job fair will take place on Friday, June 24, at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interviews and new hires will be done on site, district officials said.

For more information, visit tusd1.org.

+1

Have any questions or news tips about K-12 education in Southern Arizona? Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.