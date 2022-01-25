Kellond Elementary second Tucson school vandalized in three days

She said the campus, near South Wilmot Road and East Broadway, does not have security cameras, and there were still areas where school personnel had yet to enter as they were closed off for crime scene investigations.

As a school resource officer kept guard near the entrance of the school Tuesday, teachers began to arrive to help assess the damage that had been done to their classrooms and help determine whether classes would be able to resume Wednesday, Lowery said.

“I wish I could understand what a motive would be for somebody to cause such intense and disappointing damage to our campus,” she said.

On Saturday evening, the Tucson Country Day Charter School was also victim to vandalism that included four vans destroyed in a fire, buildings painted with graffiti and several broken pieces of equipment.

Lowery said there was no indication the two incidents were related.

She added that if anyone from the public has information about the crime, they can call the Tucson Police Department or the TUSD School Safety Department at (520) 584-7676.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.