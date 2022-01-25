 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kellond Elementary second Tucson school vandalized in three days
alert top story

Kellond Elementary second Tucson school vandalized in three days

Annie Kellond Elementary School administrators canceled classes Tuesday after an act of vandalism that included a fire on the school's kitchen roof and more than 100 windows broken throughout campus.

It was the second Tucson school to fall victim to vandalism in the span of three days, following another incident that cost the Tucson Country Day Charter School thousands of dollars in damage.

“It’s extensive, the worst case of vandalism I’ve seen in a very long time. More than half of the classrooms have six broken windows, glass all over the floor, contents and things have been rifled,” said Nicole Lowery, the risk manager for the Tucson Unified School District.

“We just need to make sure that the scene is safe for students, and get everything boarded and secure so that kids can return as soon as possible,” she said.

Lowery said that, while administrators were still evaluating the cost of the damage, it was clear the vandals had made entry into various areas of campus, started a fire on the kitchen roof and broke many windows.

She said the campus, near South Wilmot Road and East Broadway, does not have security cameras, and there were still areas where school personnel had yet to enter as they were closed off for crime scene investigations.

As a school resource officer kept guard near the entrance of the school Tuesday, teachers began to arrive to help assess the damage that had been done to their classrooms and help determine whether classes would be able to resume Wednesday, Lowery said.

“I wish I could understand what a motive would be for somebody to cause such intense and disappointing damage to our campus,” she said.

On Saturday evening, the Tucson Country Day Charter School was also victim to vandalism that included four vans destroyed in a fire, buildings painted with graffiti and several broken pieces of equipment.

Lowery said there was no indication the two incidents were related.

She added that if anyone from the public has information about the crime, they can call the Tucson Police Department or the TUSD School Safety Department at (520) 584-7676.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News