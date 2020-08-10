Local health officials to school leaders: Safe, in-person classrooms are weeks away

Schools will be unable to open safely — even on a limited basis — for at least six weeks, Pima County health officials told local education leaders Monday.

Health officials briefed area school district superintendents on metrics, that so far are unmet, to decide when kids can safely return to schools, during a Back to School Committee meeting.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County has risen dramatically since schools were closed in March, including the number of cases in children and young adults under 20.

The county’s chief medical officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said he wasn’t seeing any cases in children when schools closed, but the latest statistics show over 2,000 confirmed cases among young people in Pima County.

A lot is still not understood about how COVID-19 affects children or how readily they transmit it, which is part of what makes reopening schools so complicated.

“To be clear, we’re in an evidence-free kind of area,” Garcia says. “But even so, we have a responsibility to figure out how best we can bring children back into school environments in ways that are safe for them, for the teachers and support staff that are serving them, for their families that house and take care of them.”

There are nine criteria the county has already been tracking for months, in areas of disease as well as capacity in health care and public health.

Rated from red to green like a traffic light, no criteria are currently green. That means none has been met.