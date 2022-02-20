Marana adds preschool to DeGrazia Elementary

Marana Unified School District, with financial support from the Pima County Board of Supervisors, will open a new preschool program at DeGrazia Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.
The program, which will be MUSD’s 12th preschool site, will be open to 4- and 5-year-old children. It will have a capacity of 20 students.
Income-based scholarships at this site will be available for families with a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less.
“There is a need for quality early childhood education sites in Pima County, and we are thrilled that this agreement will expand our ability to serve this community,” said Lisa Ludeke, the district’s director of extended learning opportunities.
Rincon fundraiser
The Rincon High School parent-teacher association is raising funds to try to replace the school’s scoreboard.
The current scoreboard was installed in the 1980s and is used by the combined sports programs of Rincon and University high schools.
Rincon PTA President Laura Grijalva said Tucson Unified School District is working on relocating the wiring of the existing scoreboard as part of a larger field improvement project. She added: “This is the perfect opportunity to finally upgrade the actual scoreboard.”
The cost of the scoreboard is estimated at more than $30,200 — about $15,000 of which was already raised.
Donations can be sent to the Rincon High School PTA via its website www.rhspta.com or by sending a check or money order to Rincon PTA, PO Box 13574, Tucson, AZ 85732.
Celebration of excellence
The Marana Unified School District’s 2340 Foundation will hold its ninth annual Celebration of Excellence luncheon next month to honor a few staff members and students for their achievements.
The luncheon will take place at the Ritz Carlton at Dove Mountain on March 4 at noon.
The three MUSD employees who will be celebrated are teacher Jessica Leonard of Butterfield Elementary School; cafe supervisor Beverly Burgett; and social worker Marisa Castro. The event will also present scholarship awards to 11 MUSD high school seniors.
Career exploration
Pima JTED is offering its free Spring Career and Technical Education Exploration Experiences program for students in grades 7-10.
On March 14 and 15, students will have the opportunity to learn about careers in cosmetology, health professions, EMT and fire service.
The March 14 event will take place at the Camino Seco campus, while the March 15 event will be at the Master Pieces campus. Programs for seventh- and eighth-graders will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and for ninth- to 10th-graders from noon to 3:30 p.m.
To learn more, visit PimaJTED.com.
