Marana adds preschool to DeGrazia Elementary

Marana Unified School District, with financial support from the Pima County Board of Supervisors, will open a new preschool program at DeGrazia Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.

The program, which will be MUSD’s 12th preschool site, will be open to 4- and 5-year-old children. It will have a capacity of 20 students.

Income-based scholarships at this site will be available for families with a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less.

“There is a need for quality early childhood education sites in Pima County, and we are thrilled that this agreement will expand our ability to serve this community,” said Lisa Ludeke, the district’s director of extended learning opportunities.

Rincon fundraiser

The Rincon High School parent-teacher association is raising funds to try to replace the school’s scoreboard.

The current scoreboard was installed in the 1980s and is used by the combined sports programs of Rincon and University high schools.