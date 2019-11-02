Marana Unified School District has launched a national search for its next leader after the superintendent announced his retirement at the end of the school year.
Doug Wilson will retire on June 30 after serving as superintendent for 11 years.
Wilson considers his tenure as superintendent as his “greatest honor,” he said in a news release, acknowledging the support from the governing board, teachers, staff and the Marana community.
“I am proud of the myriad of accomplishments that the district has achieved over the last 11 years,” he said.
Prior to his tenure in the Marana School District, Wilson worked as a teacher, coach and school administrator for almost 40 years in Kansas, Colorado and suburban Phoenix.
The school district said they will conduct a nationwide search for the next superintendent to take over the district in July 2020.
Ray and Associates, Inc. has been selected to handle the national search, assisting the governing board in identifying and screening the candidates.