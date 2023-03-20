A Marana eighth-grade student took home the first-place award at the 2023 Arizona Spelling Bee after she out-spelled 26 other competitors.

Karen Opoku-Appoh, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Marana Middle School, won the competition by correctly spelling the final word “passage.”

“Thanks to Marana Middle School and (Marana Unified School District) for helping me achieve this success,” Opoku-Appoh said. “I am so happy and proud to represent Marana Middle School at Nationals.”

Her father added: “We were just talking about how the winning word ‘passage’ doesn’t really tell the whole story of how intense, emotional and gut-wrenching the spelling bee finals was… It was incredible to see kids spell words that are absolutely mind-boggling.”

The state spelling bee, which was held at the Madison Performing Arts Center in Phoenix, gathered top spellers from schools across the state, including public, private, charter and home schools.

Opoku-Appoh will now head to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, this summer to compete against some of the nation’s best spellers. She will be accompanied by Opal Mishra, a sixth-grader from the Chandler Unified School District, who won second place at the state spelling bee.

Amphi Foundation hosts annual gala

The Amphi Foundation will hold its annual gala on March 25, where it will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Amphi Foundation and its services to students and teachers in the Amphitheater School District.

The Amphi Foundation Gala will take place from 5-11 p.m. at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive.

Tickets are $150 per-person or $1,500 for a table of 10. Proceeds will benefit the Amphi Foundation’s programs and grants that assist the district's more than 12,000 students.

The event includes a silent auction, awards ceremony, dinner and dancing. Go to amphigala.givesmart.com or call (520) 696-5147 for information and tickets.

New assistant superintendent

Denise Linsalata will be the new assistant superintendent for the Marana Unified School District beginning July 1, after the governing board approved her for the post. Linsalata replaces Carolyn Dumler, who is retiring after 37 years at the school district.

“As an employee of more than 28 years, I am proud to be a part of the Marana Unified School District, further promoting and supporting the district’s vision and mission,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the students, staff and families in the district in this new position.”

Linsalata currently serves as executive director of state and federal relations for MUSD, in which she supports five Title 1 elementary schools, manages state and federal entitlement grants and programs, and supports schools with improvement planning.

She has been an MUSD employee since 1995 and has filled several positions including teacher, assistant to the principal and principal.