Marana teacher named Arizona English Learner Teacher of the Year

Regina Lewandowski, an educator at Estes Elementary in Marana, was named the 2022 Arizona English Learner (EL) Teacher of the Year, an award presented by the Arizona Department of Education.

The award highlights and honors educators’ consistent dedication to the success of English learners.

Principal Colleen Frederick said Lewandowski has built lasting relationships with the school’s EL stakeholders, and added that families have come to know her on both academic and nonacademic levels due to her personal phone calls and invitations to school events.

“As an EL advocate, Regina accurately identifies strengths/needs and targets these in order to teach effectively,” Frederick wrote in a nominating statement. “She provides a special place for students to learn from her nurturing, caring demeanor.”

In addition to teaching her students, the district noted in a news release, Lewandowski also serves as a resource for other EL educators throughout the district, allowing for collaborations and sharing of data and strategies among her colleagues.

Marana Cares Mobile

In other Marana Unified School District news, the district is using a retired and retrofitted school bus to serve meals during its winter break that are free to all youths younger than 18.

The Marana Cares Mobile, which has served free food during other vacation breaks, will be parked and ready to hand out meals from Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-6, Monday to Friday, at these two locations:

• Next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church, on the southeast corner of Sandario Road and Anthony Drive, from 11 a.m. to noon.

• Marana Domestic Water Improvement District, 16560 W. El Tiro Road, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

TUSD Innovation Tech

Tucson Unified School District is celebrating the success of its newest high school, Innovation Tech High School, highlighting in a news release that it received a "B" letter grade from the Arizona Department of Education this year.

Innovation Tech High School was created in August 2020 as a partnership with Pima JTED (Joint Technical Education District) to offer students the opportunity to work towards a high school diploma while attending career and technical education classes to earn industry certification and state licenses that may lead to direct employment.

The school has nearly 400 students who have shown strong ACT test scores, the district said.

To learn more about Innovation Tech High School, visit intechhs.tusd1.org or pimajted.org.