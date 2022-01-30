Marana Unified honors employees of the year

The Marana Unified School District honored three of its members as 2022 MUSD Employees of the Year earlier this month.

Jessica Leonard, a fourth-grade teacher at Butterfield Elementary School was named Teacher of the Year; Beverly Burgett, the food services cafe supervisor at Marana Middle School was named Support Staff of the Year; and MUSD social worker Marisa Castro was named the Exempt Employee of the Year.

The district said Leonard’s approach to teaching is, “love before learn,” meaning that all her students are loved and allowed to be themselves. She has created a classroom culture in which her students feel safe to make mistakes, and she is quick to encourage and motivate the kids through verbal and non-verbal focus strategies.

Burgett has taken on the responsibility of leading a team of four in preparing 400-500 meals a day. When all schools closed due to the pandemic, she took on the challenge of running the Marana Middle School kitchen, which later became the site responsible for preparing 1,000 meals daily.