Three employees in Marana Unified School District were recognized as the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year.

Charlie Proper, a physical education teacher at Roadrunner Elementary, was selected as the district’s Teacher of the Year; bus driver Alvin Ramsey was named top Support Staff of the Year; and Michelle Bergeson, an instructional coordinator, was chosen as Exempt Employee of the Year.

Here is how a news release from the district described each:

Proper, who has worked at MUSD for eight years, has built a P.E. program that embodies physical activity while also promoting a healthy lifestyle and setting goals. She has created additional sports activities for students, such as a lunchtime running club, district track meet, and competitions for school fitness records.

Ramsey, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked for MUSD for 20 years, is described as a ray of sunshine and a happy individual who is ready to help new drivers and step up to any task. He gets to know each student and become familiar with their stops to help ensure their safety, and parents often request that he drive students on field trips.

Bergeson has served MUSD for more than 24 years and has made an impact on teachers and leaders. She designed and modified the district’s teaching induction program by differentiating for levels of experience and bringing in knowledge from veteran teachers.

The three will be recognized during the Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation Celebration of Excellence luncheon. Each will receive a $5,000 honorarium from the 2340 Foundation.

Pima JTED

The Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation donated $252,000 to Pima JTED, recipient of the proceeds of the 2022 Tucson Classics Car Show.

“This donation will give so many students practical job skills they can carry into the real world once they graduate high school," said Bobby Larson, chair of the 2022 Tucson Classics Car Show, in a news release.

The donation concluded a three-year beneficiary term for Pima JTED, under which it received more than $710,000 from the Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation.

“The funds will be put to good use in support of our innovative and cutting edge career and technical education progress," said Kathy Prather, superintendent and CEO of Pima JTED.

Funding for the foundation grants is raised through the annual car show. In 2023, proceeds from the event in October will benefit these recipients:

Pima Community College Foundation and Pima Community College’s Workforce Program

Old Pueblo Community Services Home Fund

Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Arizona Mentor 2.0 Program

Serenata en Sahuarita

Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High School will participate in the Serenata en Sahuarita event this month.

Proceeds will go towards funding the musical group’s trip to Washington, D.C., to represent Arizona in the National Independence Day Parade.

The event will take place Feb. 11 at the Sahuarita High School auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. General admission is $10.

Mariachi Aztlan is scheduled to perform at 1:30 p.m., accompanied by Compañía de Danza Folklórica Arizona. Other performers include Mariachi Pumas de Roskruge and Mariachi Las Aguilitas de Davis. There will also be food trucks.

To purchase tickets or to donate to the group’s fundraiser for D.C., visit www.mariachiaztlandepueblohs.com.