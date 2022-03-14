Marana Unified to provide free meals during spring break

Marana Unified School District announced that its Marana Cares Mobile will be providing free meals to all children on weekdays during spring break, the week of March 14-18.

Marana Care Mobile will be offering free nutritious meals for all children under the age of 18 in a retrofitted bus at these two locations:

Southeast corner of Sandario Road and Anthony Drive

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon

Marana Domestic Water Improvement District

16560 W. El Tiro Road

Monday-Friday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Since its launching in 2015, the Marana Cares Mobile has served more than 20,200 meals.

Mariachi Aztlan seeks participants for car show

The Mariachi Aztlan of Pueblo High School is seeking participants for its Spring Car Show early next month.

The contest, which will take place April 2 at Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, is open to all vehicles for a $25 car registration fee. The first 30 participants will receive a prize, and four winners will receive additional awards.