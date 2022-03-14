Marana Unified to provide free meals during spring break

Marana Unified School District announced that its Marana Cares Mobile will be providing free meals to all children on weekdays during spring break, the week of March 14-18.
Marana Care Mobile will be offering free nutritious meals for all children under the age of 18 in a retrofitted bus at these two locations:
Southeast corner of Sandario Road and Anthony Drive
Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon
Marana Domestic Water Improvement District
16560 W. El Tiro Road
Monday-Friday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Since its launching in 2015, the Marana Cares Mobile has served more than 20,200 meals.
Mariachi Aztlan seeks participants for car show
The Mariachi Aztlan of Pueblo High School is seeking participants for its Spring Car Show early next month.
The contest, which will take place April 2 at Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, is open to all vehicles for a $25 car registration fee. The first 30 participants will receive a prize, and four winners will receive additional awards.
Participants can register for the car show at the event from 9 a.m. to noon. The public will also be able to enjoy live music by Mariachi Aztlan and visit local vendors.
Teachers get literacy award
The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona granted two of its awards during the 17th annual Business Leaders for Early Education Breakfast, hosted by Women’s United, last month.
Wendy Goodman, a prekindergarten teacher at Cragin Elementary School, and Christina Baker, a first-grade teacher at Roadrunner Elementary School, were each awarded the Literacy Champion Award for their efforts in improving literacy within the community.
Goodman, who has been teaching in Tucson Unified School District for a few decades, is currently in her 16th year as a preschool teacher. She has edited professional anthropologies, facilitated literacy workshops nationwide and has presented at teacher conferences worldwide.
Baker has spent her entire 14-year education career with Marana Unified School District, including 10 at Roadrunner Elementary. She has facilitated engaging experiences for her students through read-alouds, shared reading, buddy reading and independent reading time.
