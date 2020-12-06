More Arizona grads going to college, but the rate lags behind other states

The low rates of college attainment in the state is a serious problem, says Larry E. Penley, chair of the state’s Board of Regents.

The report points out that the most recent census has Arizona’s educational attainment rate, a critical predictor of economic health, at 38.9% while the national average is 41.7%.

Increasing the state’s number of college-goers would increase taxes paid into the local economy. In 2019, people with an undergraduate degree paid more than $1 billion in state taxes and those with a graduate degree paid nearly $500 million.

“In Arizona we must see post secondary attainment as a key,” Penley said. “A key to our economy. A key to our quality of life in the state of Arizona. And I worry that we don’t see postsecondary attainment in the central way it must be for the success of our state.”

In order to get those rates up, there needs to be a greater investment in preschool and all-day kindergarten, Penley says. The education system also needs to make sure young students are proficient in English and mathematics before moving on to high school.