NAU to offer tuition-free education for Arizona families earning $65k or less

Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff announced that it will provide tuition-free college education for every Arizona resident with a household income of $65,000 or less, beginning in fall 2023.

“Affordability of college is top of mind for many, and this program ensures that tuition is not a barrier,” NAU President Jose Luis Cruz River said.

The effort, known as NAU’s Access2Excellence initiative, was created to broaden access to higher education and increase attainment of valuable postsecondary credentials for Arizona residents.

According to the school’s announcement, NAU will maintain its tuition lower than other in-state schools and will continue to provide financial support for students living in households with incomes above the $65,000 mark.

Flinn Scholars

Five high school seniors from the Tucson area were among 20 students who received the 2022 Flinn Scholarship, which provides a full ride for college at one of Arizona’s public universities.

The 2022 Flinn Scholars from Tucson are:

Portia Cooper of Sequoia Choice Arizona Distance Learning

Yaritza Durazo of Sunnyside High School

Karah Mayer of Tanque Verde High School

Alicia Salazar Contreras of Cholla High School

Noah Wellman of Catalina Foothills High School

Cooper, Durazo, Salazar Contreras and Wellman will all attend the University of Arizona in the fall, while Mayer will continue her studies at Arizona State University.

The Flinn Scholarship, valued at more than $130,000, helps students complete their undergraduate degrees without incurring student debt, as it covers the costs of tuition, fees, housing, meals and at least two study-abroad experiences.

Scholarships for SUSD

In addition to one of its students receiving the 2022 Flinn Scholarship, the Sunnyside Unified School District celebrated four other high school seniors who were also awarded prestigious scholarships to invest towards their education.

Ernesto Jacobo, a student at Sunnyside High School, received the $20,000 Dell Scholarship. The award will provide him with a textbook stipend and laptop, among other resources and support. Jacobo will attend the University of Arizona, where he plans to major in landscape architecture.

Victor Vigbedorth of Sunnyside High School received the W.A. Franke Scholarship. The merit-based, four-year award provides up to $15,000 per year for students accepted to the University of Arizona W.A. Franke Honors College.

Alexia Apodaca of Desert View High School was awarded the Dorrance Scholarship, which is valued at more than $100,000. The award includes orientation and summer programs, a dedicated advisor and international travel. Apodaca will attend the University of Arizona.

Christopher Flores, a student at Desert View High School, received the Gates Scholarship. The award covers the full cost of tuition, wellness and a study-abroad opportunity. In addition to the Gates Scholarship, Flores received about $67,000 in other scholarships and funding for college. He will attend the Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.

Tatum Scholarship

Caroline Richards, a senior at Marana High School, was named the winner of the first-ever Howard and Mary Ann Tatum Scholarship by the Rotary Club of Dove Mountain.

Richards is a straight-A student, and president of the Key Club and the National Honor Society at Marana High. She competes on the cross-country and math teams, and is the head of advocacy for an organization devoted to improving mental health at her school.

She will be attending Utah State University in the fall, where she plans to major in finance.

The scholarship, which provides a total of $2,000, is in memory of Howard and Mary Ann Taum, charter members of the Dove Mountain Rotary Club who were devoted to serving the youth.

