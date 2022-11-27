Nine Tucson-area students honored with Character Awards

Tucson Kino Rotary Club honored nine local high school students with Character Awards, which recognize those who serve as role models in their schools and society through community service.

They are:

Samuel Carrillo, PPEP TEC High School

Esteban Macias, Desert View High School

Hakim Abdulkadir, Sunnyside High School

Dominic Ariaza, Alta Vista High School

Aritza Monge Morales, Pueblo Magnet High School

Isabel Garcia, Star Academic High School

Cecilia Antone, Baboquivari High School

Serene Matus, Cholla High School

Mark Cordova, Toltecalli High School

Each honoree received a certificate of recognition, a Rotary four-way test coin and a $50 gift card. In addition, Tucson Kino Rotary will donate $25 to a charity of each student’s choice.

The Character Awards were established in 2011 to honor students in the spring and fall. Awardees are nominated by school administrators, counselors, teachers or other students.

Tanque Verde facility opens

Tanque Verde High School will hold a grand opening event for its new Large Animal Facility, Barn and Outdoor Learning Center early next month.

The inauguration will take place at the New Barn and Agriscience Facilities, 4201 N. Melpomene Way, at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 7.

The public is invited to join for the ribbon-cutting event to see the new facilities and demonstrations, see the new livestock, and participate in student-led tours. There will also be barbecue meals on site, sponsored by Ben Forbes Meat Company.

For more information, call Tanque Verde High School at (520) 760-0801.

Thanksgiving giveaways

Tucson Unified School District held two Thanksgiving meal giveaways at Booth Fickett K-8 School during the Saturday leading up to the holiday for families in its district.

Booth Fickett gave out boxes filled with Thanksgiving meals to its own families, while the African American Student Services Department also gave out boxes to its families. The Levi Wallace Foundation partnered with the African American Student Services Department to hand out $100 gift cards to the first 100 families that stopped at the giveaway.

In Sunnyside Unified School District, the Tucson Cyber Lions Club worked with the district’s Federal Program Department to hold the “LionsGiving” event, where they handed out Thanksgiving food boxes to the community. The event helped provide meals for 50 families in the Sunnyside community.