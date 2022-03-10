Pima Community College tuition to go up $2 per credit

Pima Community College tuition will increase $2 per credit for the 2022-23 academic year, its governing board decided Wednesday.
The board also voted to permanently offer "success support courses" for first-year students at no cost in tuition or service fees, a PCC news release said.
Revenue from the increased tuition will fund the college’s plan to lend students laptops, tablets and Wi-Fi hotspots, and to expand student scholarship programs, the release said.
The per-credit tuition rates set for 2022-23 are:
• In-state resident: $89
• Non-resident classroom: fall/spring $310.50; summer $239.50
• Non-resident online: $220.50
The board did not change service fees. The fees will remain: processing fee, $15 per semester; technology fee, $2.50 per credit; student services fee $3 per credit.