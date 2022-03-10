 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pima Community College tuition to go up $2 per credit
  • Updated

PCC main campus at 2202 W. Anklam Road

 Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star file

Pima Community College tuition will increase $2 per credit for the 2022-23 academic year, its governing board decided Wednesday.

The board also voted to permanently offer "success support courses" for first-year students at no cost in tuition or service fees, a PCC news release said. 

Revenue from the increased tuition will fund the college’s plan to lend students laptops, tablets and Wi-Fi hotspots, and to expand student scholarship programs, the release said.  

The per-credit tuition rates set for 2022-23 are:

• In-state resident: $89

• Non-resident classroom: fall/spring $310.50; summer $239.50

• Non-resident online: $220.50

The board did not change service fees. The fees will remain: processing fee, $15 per semester; technology fee, $2.50 per credit; student services fee $3 per credit.

