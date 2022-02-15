Pima County schools receive A+ School of Excellence awards

Five schools in Pima County were among the 21 schools to earn the Arizona Education Foundation A+ School of Excellence Award for the 2021-2022 school year.

Applicants were evaluated in the areas of student focus and support, school culture, active teaching and learning, curriculum, leadership, community and parent involvement and assessment data.

The local schools that received the top excellence award, announced earlier this month, were: Corona Foothills Middle School, Cottonwood Elementary and Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School, all three in the Vail School District; Elvira Elementary School of the Sunnyside Unified School District; and Robert S. Richardson Elementary School of the Flowing Wells Unified School District.

Schools receive $500 and a banner designating them as an A+ School of Excellence winner. Schools carry the title for four years, and then must reapply at the end of that term to be considered for renewal status.

Presidential Scholars

Two students in Tucson Unified School District were selected as candidates for this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which honors some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.