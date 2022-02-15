Pima County schools receive A+ School of Excellence awards

Five schools in Pima County were among the 21 schools to earn the Arizona Education Foundation A+ School of Excellence Award for the 2021-2022 school year.
Applicants were evaluated in the areas of student focus and support, school culture, active teaching and learning, curriculum, leadership, community and parent involvement and assessment data.
The local schools that received the top excellence award, announced earlier this month, were: Corona Foothills Middle School, Cottonwood Elementary and Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School, all three in the Vail School District; Elvira Elementary School of the Sunnyside Unified School District; and Robert S. Richardson Elementary School of the Flowing Wells Unified School District.
Schools receive $500 and a banner designating them as an A+ School of Excellence winner. Schools carry the title for four years, and then must reapply at the end of that term to be considered for renewal status.
Presidential Scholars
Two students in Tucson Unified School District were selected as candidates for this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which honors some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
Jade Kuan and Nathan P. Kuo, both students at University High School, were nominated on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in school and community activities.
More than 5,000 candidates were nominated nationwide. A panel of educators will review the submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars — a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president — will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will then announce the scholars in May.
Marana scholarships
Ten students in Marana Unified School District each received the district’s 2340 Scholarship for $2,500 to put toward their post-secondary education.
The 2340 Scholarships are awarded to students who have attended MUSD schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and have demonstrated excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and community service.
At Marana High School, the recipients are Charles Anderson, Colin Bourguet, Jakob Theis, David Mora and Eleanor Lozano. The Mountain View High School recipients are Marcus Booker, Keylaney Gutierrez, Pablo Humberto Pena, Kashi Altamirano and Jaden Wiest.
Recipients, their families and their favorite MUSD teachers will be recognized at the 2340 Celebration of Excellence Luncheon on March 4.
Shakespeare competition
Rebecca Fisher, a 17-year-old junior at Catalina Foothills High School, took first place in the Tucson branch of the English Speaking Union’s Shakespeare Competition earlier this month.
She delivered a monologue from The Merchant of Venice, playing the character of Shylock, during the competition.
As the winner, Fisher earned an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City to take part in the national competition in April, where she will face at least 50 other students from across the United States. The top finisher will then travel to England for a two-week study tour at Oxford.
Scholarship opportunity
As part of its 17th annual scholarship program, Hughes Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for seven $2,000 scholarships to assist local high school graduates in continuing their education in fall 2022.
Applicants must be high school seniors entering a college, university, trade school or certification program next fall, and a Hughes primary member.
The deadline to apply is March 14. Complete details and an online application form can be found at www.HughesFCU.org/Scholarship.
Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com