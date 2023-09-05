PHOENIX — The state's superintendent of schools is setting aside $40 million of federal COVID relief money to provide personal tutoring for students who are not meeting standards for reading or math.

Tom Horne said Tuesday the money is being "clawed back'' from some other programs operated by private and nonprofit entities, approved by Kathy Hoffman, his predecessor, after he said they could not show that students were making academic progress.

"There's a lot of data nationally to show that tutoring is pretty much the most impactful way to improve student academic outcomes,'' said Michelle Udall, an assistant state schools superintendent.

But not all students will be eligible for the extra help.

It is available only for students in first through eighth grades in public or charter schools, of which there are about 800,000. Only those whose standardized test scores showed them below where they should be — about two thirds of those students — can apply.

Even at that, only a minority will get the extra help.

Horne said the money should pay for about 1.3 million hours of tutoring. With each student accepted able to get up to 24 hours of tutoring — six weeks at four times a week — that means there are enough dollars for only about 54,000 students.

"It's not a tease,'' Horne responded to questions about the limited availability. "I think improving proficiency for 54,000 is very significant. It doesn't solve the whole problem. We have to deal with the money we've got.''

That means the tutoring dollars will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, he acknowledged. The sign-up page goes live on Sept. 15 to register with the Arizona Department of Education.

Not all of the existing programs will be wiped out.

Most of the money went to to private or non-profit entities that worked in schools to help reverse the sharp losses in achievement after many schools shut down and went to online learning during the pandemic. Udall said each was given an opportunity to show their programs were working.

Those that could provide evidence of academic achievement are being allowed to keep getting the money. Those that could not, she said, were notified their funding is being cut off.

There apparently are a lot of them: Udall estimated that total reclaimed dollars could total as much as $75 million — more than half the $1.3 billion the education department received in funds from the American Rescue Plan.