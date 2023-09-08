Overview: Sahuarita Unified School District is asking voters for approval to issue and sell $50 million in general obligation bonds for school improvements. The proposal is Proposition 401 on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The 10 Sahuarita Unified schools, south of Tucson, serve about 6,300 students and the number is growing. The average age of the school buildings is 30 years and multiple buildings are more than 50 years old.

Cost to taxpayers: The estimated average annual bond tax rate per $100 of assessed valuation is $0.8100.

The tax impact on an owner-occupied residence valued by the county assessor at $250,000 is estimated to be $215 per year for 20 years, or $4,300 total cost.

For a home valued by the assessor at $100,000, the tax impact would be $81 per year, the district estimates.

Proposed spending breakdown: $9 million for safety and security, $7 million for technology and $34 million for renovations and construction.

Specific objectives include:

• Safety, including upgraded security cameras, ID connected access systems, enhanced digital public address (PA) systems, building and athletic field lighting, and ballistic resistant glass.

• Renovation, including playground and courtyard enhancements, shade structures, flooring, painting and weatherization, restroom facilities, HVAC replacements, enhancement of high school science laboratories, Main Campus cafeteria system adjustments, and stadium turf and track facilities.

• Construction, including new regular education classrooms, new special education classroom space, expansion of Early Childhood Center, expansion of NJROTC space, and a new Fine Arts Performing Theater.

• Technology, including infrastructure enhancement to expand capacity, cybersecurity tools, instructional classroom technology at all schools, and a 1:1 device ratio goal.

• Furniture and equipment, including updated chairs, desks, tables, and musical instruments.

Community response: For a voter information pamphlet, the Pima County Schools Superintendent's Office received 22 written arguments from community members in favor of the bonds and no arguments against.

Samples of arguments in favor:

"I know the students who attend would be grateful for these opportunities, that can only be afforded to them with the passing of this bond. They deserve to have 1-to-1 laptops, AC units that work in every building, new turf for our athletes to safely play on, and so much more." — Stephanie Magnuson, principal, Sahuarita High School.

"Since most future jobs will require at least a high school education, everyone benefits from a strong school system that produces an educated workforce. Our educated and trained talent pool will attract quality employers to the region resulting in a stronger community and the opportunity for our children to raise their future families in Southern Arizona." — Brett Lee, chief administrative officer, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita.