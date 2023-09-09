Overview: Tucson Unified School District is asking its voters for approval to issue and sell $480 million in general obligation bonds for school improvements. The measure is Proposition 496 on the Nov. 7 ballot.

TUSD serves more than 40,000 students across 231 square miles, in 88 schools with an average age of 55 years; the schools range in age from 12 to over 100. In all, TUSD has more than 9 million square feet of buildings to maintain.

"Voters approved our last bond 20 years ago. Current funding does not allow TUSD to maintain our schools at the levels they should be to support the education of our students and services to their families. In the last 15 years, the district experienced State capital funding cuts totaling $161.1 million," district officials say in a voter information pamphlet.

"The bond proceeds will fund improvements throughout Tucson Unified, with 95% of it invested in projects at every neighborhood school to improve learning spaces and support our students’ academic achievement."

Cost to taxpayers: The estimated average annual bond tax rate per $100 of assessed valuation is $0.6878.

For a residential property valued by the county assessor at $100,000, the bond package would cost a homeowner an estimated $68.78 a year.

The tax impact over the term of the bonds on an owner-occupied residence valued by the county assessor at $250,000 is estimated to be $184.63 per year for 24 years, or $4,431.12.

Proposed spending breakdown:

Repairs and upgrades to existing facilities, $253 million.

Improvements to classrooms and learning spaces, $47.3 million.

Health, security and safety improvements, $70.3 million.

Access to updated technology, $61.9 million.

Student transportation, $23.7 million.

Administrative capital improvements, $23.8 million.

Specifics of proposed bond projects:

Repairs and upgrades to existing facilities, including new air conditioning systems and controls; replacing or repairing deteriorating roofs and floors; updating aging plumbing and restrooms; repairing athletic fields, ball courts, gymnasiums and parking areas; replacing aging furnishings and equipment; and modernizing systems for energy efficiency.

Improvements to classrooms and learning spaces, including new and updated science and project labs; new career and technology labs; improved facilities for fine and performing arts; replacing portables with permanent building capacity where necessary.

Health, security and safety, including updating security and safety systems at each school (i.e., cameras, lockdown systems, fire alarms, fencing, and access control); and renovating school health offices.

Access to updated educational technology, including access for every student to the latest instructional technology (i.e., computers, tablets) that fit their learning level; and upgraded classroom technology and infrastructure to support interactive learning.

Student transportation and support vehicles, including replacing aging buses and support vehicles; providing fuel-efficient, air-conditioned and safe transportation services for students and staff.

Community response: For the voter information pamphlet, the Pima County Schools Superintendent's Office received 13 written arguments from community members in favor of the bonds and no arguments opposed.

Samples of arguments in favor:

"Ensuring the success and upward trajectory of TUSD is critical to our region’s economic prosperity. As the largest school district in Southern Arizona, TUSD plays a significant role in the workforce pipeline and in our economy. TUSD has faced significant funding cuts in the last fifteen years. Current funding limits the capital improvements needed to support today’s education needs, including safety and security features that are vital in fostering secure and successful learning environments." Edward Maxwell, president/CEO, and Shelley Watson, senior vice president/COO, of the nonpartisan Southern Arizona Leadership Council composed of more than 150 CEOs and community leaders.

"TUSD students have so much intelligence and potential; what they need is the support and essentials to succeed. ... I am asking you to vote for the future of Tucson, for all those students who deserve to learn in spaces that inspire creativity, allow for ingenuity, and foster technological advancement." — Emily Verdugo, TUSD parent.