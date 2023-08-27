TUSD sets up call line on data breach

Tucson Unified School District has set up a call center to help answer questions from current and former employees, students, parents and dependents whose confidential personal information it says may have been accessed by hackers in a January cyberattack.

The new number is (888) 898-1444, available Mondays through Fridays.

As previously reported, TUSD is also started sending letters Friday to about 29,000 potential victims of that cyberattack, while saying it has no evidence data has been misused.