Rio Rico students get scholarships

Senior students at Rio Rico High School received about $58,500 in local scholarships and nearly $2.8 million in scholarships from colleges and universities to invest towards their post-secondary educations.

The students were recognized for their achievements and scholarships during an awards ceremony on May 4.

Friends of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District issued a total of 16 scholarships, each for $500, to the following students whose grade point averages ranked in the top 5% of the class: valedictorian Christopher Leyva, salutatorian Ruben Rojo, Raven Burns, Alicia Cabrera, Andrea Carrillo, Paula Enriquez, Sara Flores, Leah Gallo, Angela Holman, Omar Lopez, Peyton Lunderville, Danitza Mendez, Jesus Mercado, Gabriela Rodriguez, Daira Santacruz and Yesenia Tautimez.

Some of the larger scholarships included: Lopez received the Dorrance Scholarship, worth a total of $100,000; Enriquez received the University of Arizona’s National Hispanic Scholar award for $72,000; and Flores Santos and Francisco Santos received the Arizona Excellence award for $80,000 and $50,000, respectively.

Tucson Values Teachers

Five local educators received excellence awards from Tucson Values Teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Week earlier this month.

The following educators received the awards:

Tiffany Wiley, a first- and second-grade teacher at Manzanita Elementary School in Catalina Foothills School District, was nominated by her entire class.

Karla Berna, a kindergarten teacher at Esperanza Elementary School in Sunnyside Unified School District, was also nominated by her entire class.

Ralph Chiariello, a seventh-grade math teacher at Anza Trail K-8 School in Sahuarita Unified School District, was nominated by many of his students.

Kaitlyn Capas, a second-grade teacher at Hendricks Elementary School in Flowing Wells Unified School District, was nominated by Natalie Bartzen.

Shelley Wermuth, a seventh-grade science teacher at Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 in Marana Unified School District, was nominated by Emily West.

The teachers received flowers, $250 cash courtesy of Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card to their choice of either Amazon or Jonathan’s Educational Resources, and a gift from Ben’s Bells.

A+ School of Excellence

The Arizona Education Foundation awarded Elvira Elementary School, 250 W. Elvira Road, with the A+ School of Excellence designation.

According to a news release from Sunnyside Unified School District, the school demonstrated excellence in the areas of student focus and support, school culture, active teaching and learning, curriculum, leadership, community and parent involvement, and assessment data.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

