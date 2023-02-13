One seat is now up for grabs on the Sahuarita Unified School District governing board, after former board member Nicole Werner submitted her resignation.

The Pima County School Superintendent’s Office will now begin reviewing and considering any qualified candidates interested in filling the position.

Per Arizona statute, the governing board may also submit up to three names for Pima County Schools Chief Dustin Williams to consider appointing to the position.

Community members who would like to be considered for the position must submit an affidavit of qualification and a candidate questionnaire to the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office by March 10 at 5 p.m.

The new candidate will then take office from their day of appointment through December 2024. This position will be up for election on the November 2024 ballot.

The application packet can be found at: schools.pima.gov/elections.

Campus opens new Music Garden

Tanque Verde Elementary School celebrated the opening of its new Music Garden, where students can play music in an outdoor space on campus.

The addition was made possible through a grant from A for Arizona, a nonprofit organization that invests funds in schools throughout the state, Tanque Verde Unified School District announced in a news release.

The Music Garden officially opened on Feb. 7, with music teacher Seth Mruzyn leading the students to perform a short melody.

Moving forward, teachers will be able to take their classes to the Music Garden for instruction. The space and instruments will also be available for students to use in their free time during morning and lunch recess.

Nominate an outstanding teacher

The Southern Arizona Section of the American Chemical Society is accepting nominations for its annual High School Teacher Award.

The award is intended to recognize, encourage, and stimulate outstanding teachers of high school chemistry in Southern Arizona. It awards $500 to the teacher and a $500 donation to the school to be used at the awardee’s discretion to purchase classroom supplies.

The nominee must be actively engaged in the teaching of chemistry or a chemical science in grades 9-12 at least on a half-time basis. Any member of the public can nominate a high school chemistry teacher, except a current student of that teacher or a member of the award selection committee.

Nominators must submit a nomination portfolio by April 1. For more information on how to submit a portfolio, visit sazacs.org/high-school-teacher-award.

Teen is Presidential Scholars candidate

James Knepler, a graduating senior at The Gregory School, has been named a candidate in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.

Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964. Every year, up to 161 graduating high school students are selected as Presidential Scholars.

Check out Tucson’s best spellers

The public is invited to attend the Pima County Spelling Bee, where some of the best student spellers throughout the Tucson-area will compete for a chance to move onto the state competition.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, starting at 10 a.m. Admission and parking are free.

The winner will then participate in the 2023 Arizona State Spelling Bee, to take place in Phoenix on March 18.

For more information about the Pima County Spelling Bee, contact the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office at 520-724-8451.