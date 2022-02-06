Santa Cruz Valley district secures one laptop per student

Egan, currently the school’s assistant principal, will begin her new role at the start of the 2022-2023 academic year on July 1. She will succeed Principal Greg Miller.

She has more than 25 years of classroom and administrative experience, including time with the Tucson Unified School District, where she assisted in curriculum and development, according to a news release.

“It was clear Beth has already made strong positive relationships with students and the community,” Superintendent Scott Hagerman said. “She has deep knowledge of the work we are doing to ensure all students learn at high levels, and we look forward to her contributions to that work in her new role as the (Emily Gray) principal.”

Donation for JTED

The Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation donated the proceeds from its 2021 Tucson Classics Car Show event to the Pima JTED Innovative Learning Center at The Bridges.

The funds, totaling more than $382,600, will support career and technical education programs that provide high school students with the opportunity to earn industry credentials and state licenses to begin working in various careers upon graduating.

Pima JTED was named the primary beneficiary of the Rotary Club’s car event after it competed among nonprofit organizations for the Dream Big Centennial Project.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.