The work of nearly 6,000 students from over 140 schools was highlighted in the recent 68th Annual Southern Arizona Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

More than $100,000 was given out in checks, scholarships, prizes and trips for students and teachers. About 250 volunteer judges determined the awards by reviewing the projects and interviewing students.

Valeria Toscano Pasos, a student participant from Flowing Wells High School, focused her project on examining the gut-to-brain signaling pathway associated with the maintenance of energy homeostasis and nutrient-induced satiation.

“I hope that my achievements in both the SARSEF Fair and JSHS (Junior Science and Humanities Symposium) inspire Flowing Wells students to engage in science and formulate their own projects,” she said.

Now, nine students will continue on to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Texas. Those students include Andrea Romero, Ashley Valencia, Estefany Regalado, Jorge Covarrubias and Jimen Uribe Lin, all of Harvest Preparatory Academy; Hannah Feinberg and Jimmy Kwon of BASIS Tucson North; and Keona Kuo and Serena Rezende Tsao of University High School.

Go to virtualfair.sarsef.org for a SARSEF virtual fair and review projects.

Nominations for teacher awards

Tucson Values Teachers is now accepting video nominations from students for its special edition of the monthly Teacher Excellence Awards.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, running from May 8-12, TVT will surprise five pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in Southern Arizona, based on video nominations submitted by students.

To nominate a teacher for the award, students are asked to submit a video explaining why their teacher deserves to be recognized with the Teacher Excellence Award. Students can submit a nomination individually or as a group.

All teachers in grades pre-kinder through 12 in Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties are eligible to be nominated. The five winners will receive $250 cash from TVT, a $100 gift card to Amazon or Jonathan’s Educational Resources, TVT merchandise, flowers and a gift bag from Tucson Federal Credit Union.

Visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org for more details on submitting a video nomination.

Tanque Verde High students make trail

The Tanque Verde High School community will soon be able to enjoy use of a new nature trail, as a group of students work on the final touches of a one-mile community trail in a section of desert adjacent to the campus.

Otto Ross, a TVHS English teacher who started the Outdoor Adventure class this school year, said a group of students has worked on building the new trail for the past year. He noted that the class has had help from the Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists and Flagline Trails to help students with the design of the trail, taking into account erosion, wildlife and user experience.

“In a couple weeks, we will be having our final ‘brushing’ trail day, where students will be volunteering their time to put final touches on the trail,” Ross said.

Once the trail is finished, the community will be able to use it for walking and mountain biking. Through the Outdoor Adventure class, students have also been able to attend various outings that include high ropes courses, rock climbing and kayaking.