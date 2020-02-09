Students from all 21 Amphi schools weave a tale for Love of Reading Week

“I think had they been able to read through the beginning, or if the people in the beginning knew how it would end — if you’re trying to make (a story) work with what comes before, it changes how you would’ve told the story.

“I think it allows for even more imagination because you’re not bound by everything that came before you.”

The students were only given a handful of rules: Each part had to be no more than 250 words and they had to include at least one character from the previous chapter. Students were allowed to end their parts on a cliffhanger or even in mid-sentence.

Depending on the school, participating students worked individually, in a group or as a class to submit their story entries. The district then chose the entry that best fit with the story and also added some “fun elements,” Valenzuela said.

Students also created illustrations.

The entry written by Yuliana Pedroza, 10, and Valeria Orozco Garcia, 11, was selected to end the giant story. The two Prince Elementary students said they were excited their part was chosen.

“I liked to create stuff and make it into a story,” Valeria said.