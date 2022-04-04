Students win awards at Southern Arizona science fair

Students received more than $100,000 in awards and scholarships as the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) held its 67th annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair last month.

The SARSEF Fair showcased the work of more than 6,550 students from more than 120 K-12 schools throughout Arizona. About 260 volunteer judges reviewed the projects and interviewed students to determine prize winners.

Some of the awardees included Nathaniel van de Leeuw of University High School, who was the top winner of the Science Fair, and Finnegan McGill of Emily Gray Junior High, who won the Coding and Commitment Sponsored Award given by the Broadcom Foundation.

A total of 457 sponsored awards, contributed by individuals or organizations within the community and country, were given out to students. Teachers also received prizes for supporting the students’ work.

In addition, nine Arizona students will continue on to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering fair: Arjun Gupta of Quest for Education and Arts; Lily Wood and Nathaniel van der Leeuw of University High School; Karah Mayer of Tanque Verde High School; Yaritza Durazo of Sunnyside High School; Alexander Nelson of Nelson Home School; and Christopher Miranda, Ashley Valencia and Julianna Serna-Ortiz of Harvest Preparatory Academy in Yuma.

Cambridge honors

Three students at Rio Rico High School received awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education for outstanding performance on Cambridge coursework and exams.

Miren V. Miranda received the Top in USA Award in literature and distinction in the Scholar Award. Atticus A. Birkett received merit in the Scholar Award, and Ilian Islava received distinction in the Scholar Award.

Assistant Principal Dagoberto Lopez said the awards recognize the talent, dedication and commitment of both students and staff.

“This award signifies a lot of long nights and hard work. I am in the classrooms and see the level of dedication it takes for you to do well,” Lopez told the students while presenting the awards.

Marana principals

Marana Unified School District selected two new principals to lead Marana and Mountain View high schools, effective July 1.

Caitlyn Kauffman, who currently serves as principal of MUSD’s Gladden Farms Elementary School, will lead Marana High School in the next academic cycle. She was originally hired by the district in 2017 to serve as associate principal for Marana High School. Before joining MUSD, she worked as assistant principal in the Sunnyside Unified School District.

Delia McCraley, who will lead Mountain View High School next year, was hired as associate principal for the school in 2015. During her time as associate principal, she led several efforts to redesign or restructure existing programs for continuous improvement. Before working for MUSD, McCraley served as principal and special education teacher for Southgate Academy K-12.

Andrada Polytechnic enrollment

Andrada Polytechnic High School in Vail Unified School District has begun its open enrollment for students in grades 9-12 for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Andrada is nearly full for freshmen enrollment but has openings for grades 10-12.

The school was founded in 2012. It is open to all Vail students and has open enrollment for students from other districts who want the benefits of a traditional high school plus the advantage of the advanced college and career program called Pathways.

Pathways allows students to earn industry-specific certifications, as well as dual-enrollment college credit opportunities with the University of Arizona and Pima Community College.

For more information about open enrollment and the programs that Andrada Polytechnic offers, or to schedule a tour of the school, email Principal Geoff Parks at parksg@vailschooldistrict.org.

Reporter Genesis Lara covers K-12 education for the Star. Contact Lara at glara@tucson.com

