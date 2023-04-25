The Catalina Foothills School District governing board meeting on Tuesday evening has been cancelled due to threats of violence and acts of intimidation, officials said.
The meeting was cancelled at the request of the school board's leaders, after a threat of violence directed at the governing board and administration who would be in the meeting room, said Julie Farbarik, the district’s spokeswoman.
The meeting had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 25 at Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 E. Sunrise Drive.
“We are committed to ensuring a safe and constructive environment for our community to engage with the board and district staff. We will take steps as needed to ensure that goal,” board president Eileen Jackson said in a written statement.
A national spotlight has been put on the district as issues about transgender students' use of bathrooms and locker rooms, and about the district's handling of pronouns used by students, have been highlighted by conservative media outlets including Fox News and the Daily Caller website, the Arizona Daily Star previously reported.
At the past two meetings, community members, parents and students expressed opinions on both sides of the issue, filing the meeting room to capacity, the Star reported.
