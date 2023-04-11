Some 40 people spoke to the Catalina Foothills School District board tonight, April 11, in favor of transgender students being allowed to choose bathrooms, in response to about the same number who spoke out last week against that choice.

A national spotlight in conservative media has become focused recently on the Tucson-area district, as issues about student bathrooms and locker rooms, as well as the handling of students' preferred pronouns and names, have been highlighted by Fox News and the Daily Caller website.

Many who spoke tonight were district students, including students who said they are transgender, transitioning, and/or nonbinary, along with other students who said they are cisgender, meaning their gender identities match those they were assigned at birth.

To loud cheers from the audience, they said they know of no problems, safety issues or concerns among fellow students about bathroom and pronoun choices, and one student said, "I strongly believe this concern was completely manufactured by the adults ... by a small group of adults."

"I first want to say thank you to the school board for maintaining an educational environment that supports students like me, and because of that support, allows me to focus on things that really matter ... like learning, making friends, getting good grades, preparing for college, and all that other stuff," said Daniel Trujillo, a 15-year-old freshman at Catalina Foothills High School and a transgender male.

But those speaking during the April 4 meeting largely expressed their concerns about the safety of young girls when transgender individuals are allowed into the same locker rooms and restrooms.

"I am told all the time I should just pull my kids out of public schools," said one woman, who identified herself as a CFSD parent at last week's meeting. "Frankly, I shouldn't have to move my kids out of the district because the board is more interested in serving the needs and rights of less than 1% of students, instead of being champions for all our students."

Tonight, community members, including district parents, filled the board meeting room to capacity, many of them wearing blue shirts that read "The Real CFSD, Allies for All," and holding flags that represent the transgender community. Dozens of other community members stood outside, hoping to enter the building.

The district’s nondiscrimination policy became a hot topic last month when Fox News reported that Principal Mark Rubin-Toles of Orange Grove Middle School sent staff a “confidential” list of students who preferred pronouns and names different than those stated in school records.

In the September 2021 email, Rubin-Toles wrote that some of those students were not comfortable with their preferred names and pronouns being shared with their families. He added that it was school employees’ “responsibility to protect student privacy in these matters.”

District spokeswoman Julie Farbarik said Rubin-Toles’ instructions did not reflect the district’s policy and that, if a parent inquires, staff do not withhold information about their children's preferred pronouns and names.

The district stood behind Rubin-Toles, though, calling him a “thoughtful and compassionate administrator,” and said schools and parents need to “work together constructively as partners.”

But some community members were unhappy with the district’s response and have since asked the board to publicly discuss the Catalina Foothills district's nondiscrimination policy.

During the April 4 board meeting, dozens of individuals spoke during the call to the public, accusing the district of allowing transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms associated with the gender they self-identify with. Some speakers also alleged the district instructed female students to use a different restroom or locker room if they felt uncomfortable.

"I wanted to speak to you today to ask you to reconsider allowing male students into our daughters' locker rooms and bathrooms," said one woman, who said she is a mother of three CFSD students, on April 4. "Single sex spaces are vital, especially for women and girls, for safety, fairness and privacy."

A Daily Caller article, dated March 10, stated that former CFSD governing board candidate Bart Pemberton spoke about an "unwritten policy" that allowed transgender students to use the restrooms and locker rooms of their choice, while other students uncomfortable with that practice were told to request other accommodations. Pemberton lost in the November election.

For his part, 15-year-old Oliver Cole, a transgender and sophomore at Catalina Foothills High School, told the board tonight that the article made him and his transgender friends feel unsafe at school.

"Me and other transgender people have been afraid to attend school because of this article and because of things that people are saying at school, which isn't something that should be happening since school is supposed to be a safe space," Cole said.

Board president Eileen Jackson did not immediately respond to a question emailed by the Arizona Daily Star about whether the district was allowing transgender students to use the restrooms and locker rooms of their choices.

The Republican-led Arizona Legislature is also focused on public and charter schools' handling of students' preferred pronouns. GOP lawmakers have advanced a proposed law to forbid teachers from honoring requests by students to be addressed by a pronoun different from their gender at birth unless they have parental consent.