Tucson-area teacher surprised with award for success during pandemic

Martinez joined Hendricks in 2019. Since then, students have switched between online and in-person learning.

Recent scoring assessments showed that 72% of Martinez’s students showed mastery on the English language assessment test, compared to 50% of the fifth graders within the Flowing Wells district.

In addition, 68% of her students excelled in the math assessment test, compared to the 32% of fifth graders districtwide.

Extra hand for families

Finchum added that Martinez has also been a key player in helping the school communicate with Spanish-speaking students and families to ensure they had equal access to resources and information during distance learning.

“During that time, I was making phone calls and emails, meeting up in person and going to their house sometimes to drop off work for them,” Martinez said.

“I’d try giving them resources and books that I would find outside of the school just to help them get better at it, because some of them would come from Mexico knowing no English, so then I would try to help."