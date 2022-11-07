Tucson High Badger Foundation inducts 5 to hall of fame

The Tucson High School Badger Foundation inducted five new members to its hall of fame last month, honoring THS graduates who have contributed significantly to their communities in personal and professional ways.

Dr. Robert Breiman, class of 1971, was one of the inductees. He’s a physician who served the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 26 years, where he focused on infectious diseases in several countries in Africa.

Col. Mike Butler, a 1962 graduate, has 30 years of active duty with the Marine Corps under his belt. He served as a helicopter pilot and leader, including service in Vietnam. He also served 20 years as a technical advisor with a civilian defense agency, and as a volunteer to assist wounded veterans in their recovery.

Renato Rosaldo, a 1959 graduate, is a renowned anthropologist and cultural historian who taught at New York University. He later became the director of Chicano Studies at Stanford University.

Eduardo Leon graduated in 1963 and later became known for his nine-year career as a major league baseball player. He has served in numerous volunteer programs throughout the years, while also directing an engineering and development firm.

Laura Udall, class of 1976, is a Tucson attorney with years of experience at the Pima County Public Defender’s Office. She teaches at the University of Arizona and is a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.

During the induction ceremony, the Badger Foundation also recognized recent graduates who have received scholarships for their post-secondary education.

Cash awarded teaching honor

Karla Cash, a K-2 teacher at Tucson International Academy, was presented the Tucson Values Teachers’ October Teacher Excellence Award.

Cash was nominated by several of her colleagues, including Principal Philip Trejo.

“Ms. Cash is exactly the type of teacher I would want my daughter to have. She gives her young scholars a sense of belonging, structure, love and fosters a joy of learning that is critical for their educational journey,” Trejo wrote in his nominating statement.

The award, which recognizes a local educator for their outstanding work at school and throughout the community, is presented to a different teacher each month. Winners receive flowers and $250 cash, courtesy of Helios Education Foundation.