Tucson Unified School District board candidates to face off in forum

Six candidates vying for two open seats on the Tucson Unified School District governing board will participate in a forum to discuss their plans if elected to serve the largest school district in Pima County.

The candidate forum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA Southern Arizona, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The six candidates who will participate in the forum, and whose names will appear on the November ballots, are Brieanna Chillious, Jennifer Eckstrom, Luis A. Gonzales, Val Romero, William R. Soland and Rebecca Zapien.

The forum, co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson and the YMCA of Southern Arizona, is open to the public and registration is not required to attend.

For more information, email candidateforums@lwvtucson.com.

Mariachi Aztlan raising money

Mariachi Aztlan of Pueblo High School has kicked off a couple of fundraising efforts after the group was chosen to represent Arizona at next year’s Fourth of July parade in Washington, D.C.

The efforts are an attempt to fund the flight tickets, lodging and meals for 25 students and five chaperones to go on the trip, says a GoFundMe page that a parent created.

Aside from the GoFundMe, Mariachi Aztlan will be hosting the 2nd Annual Brother John’s Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles Show.

The event will take place at Brother John’s Barbecue, 1807 N. Stone Ave, on Oct. 22. Cars can begin rolling in at 9 a.m. and the show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on how to participate in the car show, contact David Gallardo at (520) 704-3316 or Hector Lopez at (520) 488-9413. To learn more about the group’s trip or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3qH8TBs.

Literacy Champions nominations

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s Women United are accepting nominations for Early Childhood Literacy Champions through Oct. 9.

The award honors two teachers in preschool through third grade who have shown their commitment to improving literacy in the community.

“We are excited, once again, to have this opportunity to honor two outstanding educators in our community who have gone above and beyond to serve our children, their families and therefore our community,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Winners will be recognized at the 18th annual Business Breakfast on Feb. 16, 2023 and will receive a $250 cash prize.

Nomination forms can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3RTvu9G.