Tucson Unified School District names 11 principals

Tucson Unified School District has named 11 principals for the 2022-2023 academic year:

Norma Gonzalez, Catalina High School

Elizabeth Rivera, Tucson High Magnet School

Brenda Meneguin, Dodge Traditional Magnet Middle School

Brian Huss, Borman K-8 School

Ted Rodriguez, Hollinger K-8 School

Deanna Harris, Mary Belle Academy of Excellence K-8

Andrea Steele, Miles Early Learning Center K-8 School

Eric Eulberg, Borton Magnet Primary School

Tim Eriksson, Fruchthendler Elementary School

Shawn S. Blair Lohn, Robison Elementary School

Kelly Creasy, White Elementary School

Also, Scott Eisenberg and Meg Tully will serve as interim assistant principals for the remainder of the current school year at Palo Verde High Magnet School and Pueblo High School, respectively.

The assignments were approved by the governing board April 22.

TUSD seeks new finance director

Tucson Unified School District is screening applicants for finance director, after Renee Weatherless partially stepped down from the position at the start of this month.

The district posted the opening March 14 and closed the applications cycle April 14, said TUSD spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart.

After applicants are screened, those meeting all requirements will advance to interviews with district leaders. Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo will then recommend a candidate to the governing board.

Weatherless served as finance director from November 2014 to April 1 of this year, with a salary of $137,815. She will continue to serve TUSD on a part-time basis, one day per week, until the position is filled, Lenhart said.

Weatherless now works as finance director for the city of Avondale.

Odyssey of the Mind

Two teams from Catalina Foothills School District took first place at the Tucson Odyssey of the Mind (OM) State Championship last month.

OM, a problem-solving program, teaches students how to develop and use their creativity to come up with solutions.

The Esperero Canyon Middle School team won first place and received the highest award, Renatra Fusca Award for demonstrating outstanding creativity. The team members included Ethan Bialis, Annalise Runyon, Soleil Sakali, Arianna DuPont, Lilianne Ferguson and Addison Fluegel.

The Ventana Vista Elementary School team won first place in its division. The members included Zeke Bialis, Beau DuPont, Isabel Perez, Isabella Rowe and Ishani Timbadia.

Marana Winds concert

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Marana Unified School District is bringing back its Marana Winds Community Concert, a free event performed by students, staff, teachers, alumni and friends of the district.

The concert will take place at Mountain View High School on Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. It is produced through the support of the Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation and MUSD.

