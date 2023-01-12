 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUSD board swears in 2 new members, elects Ravi Shah president

Tucson Unified School District’s two newest governing board members, Jennifer Eckstrom and Val Romero, were sworn in during the board’s Tuesday meeting.

They join members Natalie Luna Rose, Ravi Shah and Sadie Shaw.

Shah, a member since 2020, was unanimously elected by the board to serve as president.

“I’m really proud to have the opportunity to serve as your board president this year. I want to thank all of you for entrusting in me this year’s leadership and I look forward to working with all of you to really work to continue improving our district,” Shah said.

Romero was elected as board clerk on a 4-1 vote. Eckstrom, who had nominated Luna Rose as clerk, dissented.

Luna Rose served as clerk during 2022. She withdrew her nomination after Shaw nominated Romero to give a new member the opportunity in the position.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Lara joined the Star in 2021. She previously worked for the Nogales International, where she was named the 2019 Community Journalist of the Year by the Arizona Press Club & 2020 Journalist of the Year for non-dailies by the Arizona Newspaper Association.

