TUSD loses students and teachers in the battle over remote vs. in-person learning

There are two conflicting demands fueling the loss of both students and educators in the Tucson Unified School District during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Teachers and parents want exclusively an online option, and they want an exclusive in-person option,” Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo told the governing board Tuesday, Nov. 17. “They want a dual model that works. This hybrid stuff, it’s not designed to work long term. It’s not working in any Southern Arizona district.”

Of Tucson’s nine major school districts, all but TUSD are offering a hybrid learning option, allowing students to attend partially online and partially in-person, though Sunnyside is returning to remote only after Thanksgiving.

TUSD, Tucson’s largest school district, has opted to continue to offer remote instruction only, months into the school year.

Trujillo says the two main requests from parents and teachers — fully remote and fully in-person — will drive the district’s planning for next school year.

The district plans to do hybrid this school year, if and when COVID-19 numbers in the region allow, but they will also work to develop a two-option model that features full-time remote learning and a five-day week, full-day, in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year, Trujillo said.

“Parents want a five-day week, full school day with lunch, with electives — they want to return to normalcy,” Trujillo said. “And that is not something that any district right now is giving. That’s the hard pill right now to swallow. And that is why it is contingent upon us right now to start pivoting very quickly to what reopening our schools looks like, either later on this spring or in the upcoming school year.”