TUSD moves ahead with $585M budget plan, discusses school-year changes

The TUSD governing board approved a budget plan Tuesday night that would include $12.7 million in COVID-19-related expenses.

The proposed Tucson Unified School District budget includes added expenses for cleaning equipment and personal protection equipment, no-touch water bottle filling stations, additional custodians and monitors to ensure schools are clean and students are properly social distancing. The extra funding also will help cover additional technical services and software for online learning.

The proposed budget is a $32.5 million increase from the current fiscal budget. A final approval of the budget is expected next month.

While a final plan for classes to resume has not yet been approved, TUSD officials say they expect more students will attend school online rather than return to in-person classes.

The district is not currently considering a hybrid schedule where students go to school some days and learn online on others, said Flori Huitt, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

If TUSD moved to an online-only model, administrators said they worried about losing some state funding.

However, those concerns were raised a day before Gov. Ducey announced a new funding plan for public schools Wednesday afternoon that includes accommodations related to extra expenses related to the virus pandemic.

Further, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said TUSD is trying to avoid creating an expensive childcare problem for its families. Across the district, 70% of homes are enrolled in the free or reduced-price lunch program.