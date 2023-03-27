The Tucson Unified School District will hold a festival, where families can learn more about its schools and register their kids.

The TUSD School Choice Districtwide Registration Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, on the football field of Catalina High School, 3645 E. Pima St.

Attendees will have the chance to talk to representatives from the district’s 89 schools and register for the upcoming school year.

The event will also include food trucks, student performances, free COVID test kits, train rides, games and an obstacle course.

TUSD is the largest district in Pima County, serving about 45,000 students. Visit tusd1.org for more information.