Two arrested in Kellond Elementary vandalism

Two of three suspects were arrested in connection to an act of vandalism at Annie Kellond Elementary School that included a fire on the school’s kitchen roof and dozens of windows broken throughout campus.

Joseph Cruz, 23, and Jesus Carrillo, 18, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, arson and felony criminal damage, according to the Tucson Police Department. A third person was detained, but police said charges for that person are still pending.

“As officers responded to the scene there were three individuals seen leaving the school around the time of the incident,” TPD said in an emailed statement. “All three subjects were detained and, as the investigation continued and interviews were complete, all three subjects were identified as being involved.”

The vandalism pushed Kellond Elementary administrators to cancel classes Tuesday as personnel worked to assess the damage and restore the classrooms back to safe conditions for the students.

It was the second Tucson school to fall victim to vandalism in the span of three days, following another incident that cost the Tucson Country Day Charter School thousands of dollars in damage. However, TPD said there was no indication that the two incidents were related.