U of A encourages testing for COVID, monkeypox as symptoms warrant

With the fall semester starting Monday, Aug. 22, University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins is encouraging students, staff and faculty to continue to get tested, vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.

In addition, Richard Carmona, a UA distinguished laureate professor of public health, says individuals should get tested for monkeypox if they develop any symptoms.

COVID-19 testing kits will be available throughout the main campus through the Cats TakeAway Testing program, as they were last year, Robbins said. Pre-registration is required prior to picking up a test.

He said individuals should get tested if they develop any symptoms or had contact with a positive case.

Tests for monkeypox are available through Campus Health, he said.

“We’re still within this pandemic. It has not ended yet, so we can’t put down our guard and, of course, flu season is coming upon us and monkeypox, as well,” Carmona said during a media briefing he and Robbins held on Monday.

“So the challenges are increasing, but I would be remiss if I did not say we’re up to the challenge,” added Carmona, a former U.S. surgeon general.

He said that nearly 71% of Pima County residents have been fully vaccinated. The number of new positive cases in the county is currently about 27 per day, slightly lower than the national average of 31 new daily cases.

Robbins said it will be up to the campus community to make the best decisions for their own well-being, including that of using a face covering.

“Given the varying levels of personal risks from COVID-19, I encourage members of the university community to have compassion for one another and be respectful of each other's personal choice about mask uses,” Robbins said.

While COVID-19 mitigation efforts have helped keep flu numbers low, Robbins said, he encourages people to get the flu shot.

“This is a proven vaccination and an important tool in our public health response to the annual flu season,” he said.

Monkeypox

Robbins said the university has received messages of concern regarding the spread of monkeypox, which was declared a national public health emergency this month.

“The disease, while significantly unpleasant or painful in many cases, does not commonly lead to hospitalization or death,” Robbins said.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through everyday activities such as sharing utensils and linens, or being in close proximity to respiratory droplets, he said.

“The good news is the same public health precautions we talk about for flu and we talk about for COVID, work with this disease of monkeypox, as well,” Carmona said, referring to frequent hand-washing and limited contact with others if there are symptoms present.

As of last week, Carmona said, there were 14 known monkeypox cases in Pima County and a total of 170 throughout Arizona.

Robbins said that while resources are limited nationally, the university is working with Pima County to explore treatment and vaccination options for monkeypox.

To find more information about the university’s COVID-19 and monkeypox resources, visit health.arizona.edu.