University of Arizona proposes tuition increases

The University of Arizona wants to raise undergraduate tuition by 2% for in-state students and 5.6% for out-of-state students.

The Arizona Board of Regents will vote on the proposal at its meeting in Tucson next month, and if it passes, the increase will apply only to students who enter during or after the 2022-23 academic year.

The UA has not raised tuition since 2019.

According to a UA news release Friday, 99% of current students won’t see the increase because the university’s Guaranteed Tuition Program freezes current tuition rates and fees for four consecutive years starting the year of a student’s enrollment.

The incoming students who would see the increases next year would also be guaranteed to pay those rates for the next four years.

Additionally, the UA also wants to increase mandatory fees by $175 per year for the health and recreation fee and $135 per year for the student services fee. The Recreation Center program fee may increase annually based on the consumer price index, and the Arizona Financial Aid Trust fee will increase based on an approved tuition increase.