Why many Tucson kids likely to skip in-person standardized tests this year

Bringing remote student to test in person could mean trying to bring an additional estimated 27,000 children onto school district campuses across Tucson during a six-week window.

“When we’re talking about almost 50% of the district being in remote instruction, there’s no really feasible way that our schools in mass are going to be able to test 95% of their test populations that they have at their schools when we’re probably going to have a lot of parents that for safety reasons will probably not have their kids coming onto campus to take AzMERIT,” Trujillo said.

Sunnyside, Tucson’s second-largest school district with about 15,000 students, was bringing in remote students in February for the AZELLA, a standardized test for English Language Learners to test their proficiency. It was sort of a test run for AzMERIT but on a much smaller scale, said Superintendent Steve Holmes.

“I feel like we have systems to bring students back for purposes of just testing, we saw that happen with AZELLA,” he said. “Of course this scale is of greater concern, just to try to manage that. And so it’s going to really mean that we have to be thoughtful about extending that testing window for those students that are not in school, over a two to three week period of time.”